World's largest oyster restoration effort celebrated at Baltimore festival

BALTIMORE — The Chesapeake Bay's oyster population has tripled in the last 20 years, thanks to what organizers call the world's largest oyster restoration effort. The milestone was celebrated at the "World is Your Oyster Fest" in Baltimore, where thousands gathered to enjoy oysters while supporting conservation efforts.

The Oyster Recovery Partnership has planted 13 billion oysters back into the bay and restored about 3,000 acres of oyster reefs. The organization has also recycled 300,000 bushels of oyster shells with restaurant partners throughout the DMV area.

WATCH: Baltimore celebrates world's largest oyster restoration milestone Baltimore celebrates world's largest oyster restoration milestone

"We've planted 13 billion oysters back into the bay. We've restored about 3,000 acres of oyster reefs and recycled, oh my gosh, 300,000 bushels of oyster shells with restaurant partners throughout the DMV," said Allison Albert Guercio, director of marketing and fundraising for the Oyster Recovery Project.

The festival featured Baltimore's biggest raw oyster bar, serving about 20,000 raw oysters alongside steamed and fried options. The event embodied the organization's unofficial motto: "eat oysters, recycle shells, spread the word, shuck, slurp, return to sender."

"Here in the state, the oyster population has tripled in the last 20 years," Guercio said.

The restoration effort represents both an environmental and economic victory for Maryland. Oysters play a crucial role in the bay's ecosystem by filtering water and creating habitat for other species.

"The state of Maryland, citizens of Maryland who love eating seafood have a lot to be proud of because Maryland is really stepping up for oyster restoration. Oysters are great for the bay because they filter water, they create habitat for other species. They're an all-around like ecosystem and economic boon for the state," Guercio said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.