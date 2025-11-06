Workload doubled, Franciscan Center sees surge in demand amid government shutdown

BALTIMORE — Among the many nonprofits, The Franciscan Center in Baltimore is seeing a spike in the number of people turning to them for meals and support as the government shutdown delays and reduces SNAP benefits.

The center typically serves between 400 and 600 meals a day, but that number has now jumped to nearly 1,900.

WATCH: Workload doubled, Franciscan Center sees surge in demand amid shutdown Workload doubled, Franciscan Center sees surge in demand amid shutdown

“I have been greatly affected by the cut in food stamps,” said Holly Hauck, who receives SNAP benefits. “I have a family to support.”

For Hauck and many others, food pantries like the Franciscan Center have become a lifeline.

“It’s crazy that the things that are above us, out of our control, are affecting us so deeply,” she said. “It’s very hard, especially for Baltimore. Baltimore is already going through enough and seeing enough heartache.”

To keep up with the growing need, the Franciscan Center has expanded its services, adding grab-and-go meal bags in addition to their usual daily lunches and dinners.

“We have more individuals coming here for food,” said Sabrina Gay, the center’s Director of Responsive Services. “Not just to eat a meal during the day, but to take a meal home for themselves, their families, their children, their neighbors, their community.”

The center is also creating a small on-site market, allowing guests to pick up the exact items they need most, from groceries to toiletries.

“Don’t be ashamed to go to them,” said Andre Stubbs, another Baltimore resident who receives SNAP. “They’re here to help you.”

Gay said the work requires community effort and collaboration.

“You can’t do this type of work in a silo,” she said. “We all have to work together collectively.”

As demand grows, so does the frustration among those waiting for the government to reopen.

“It’s not dire yet, but you can feel it,” said Raymond Charles, who also receives SNAP. “You can feel the gravity of the situation.”

The Franciscan Center has been fielding an increasing number of calls from people asking for help and for answers.

“There are no answers anyway,” Charles said. “Everybody’s at a standstill. The government, it is what it is.”

Despite funding challenges, staff are still helping families apply or recertify for SNAP and continue uploading client information so people can see their benefit updates as soon as they’re available.

“It’s not just food, the other is mental health. Not knowing what’s coming next, that’s scary,” said Jeffrey Griffin, Executive Director of the Franciscan Center. “Especially if you have children who need you to know what’s coming next. It can put you in a bad place.”

Gay said even if people can’t donate money or food, there’s another way to help.

“We're always looking for volunteers here. We are a ministry-based meal kitchen. Our kitchen we need volunteers seven days a week,” she said.

“We’re trying to help our neighbors find solutions,” Griffin said. “And we just wish our elected officials in D.C. would do the same thing, have tough conversations and find solutions.”

The Franciscan Center will host its next large food distribution on November 22, and over the holidays, they plan to give out 300 food boxes and 300 turkeys to families across Baltimore.

“Help us to help others as we provide a hand up,” Gay said. “Because that’s what’s needed.”

For more information on resources and opportunities to volunteer, click here.