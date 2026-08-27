Woman indicted after allegedly striking BPD officer's bike with Tesla twice

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced the indictment of a woman accused of striking a Baltimore City Police patrol officer while he was on his bike on August 13.

Tamia Anderson, 24, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, fleeing and eluding, and related traffic offenses.

On the day of the incident at 9:50 p.m., Officer Lawrence Fasano discovered a 2022 pink Tesla Model 3 illegally parked on the 1900 block of Thames Street.

Officer Fasano spoke with Anderson, who owned the vehicle, and told her that she would receive a parking ticket for the infraction and needed to remain at the scene.

Anderson got into her Tesla, placed it in drive, and performed a U-turn to face the officer. Officer Fasano advised her that she was not free to leave and told her to stop her vehicle.

After being told not to move, Anderson allegedly disregarded Officer Fasano's order and drove at him, striking the front wheel of his patrol bike. She also allegedly threw a glass bottle from her vehicle toward Officer Fasano, but it did not strike him.

Officer Fasano attempted to follow Anderson to get her license plate number, but when she stopped the vehicle in the 1900 block of Thames Street, she placed the car in reverse and accelerated it toward him, striking his bike between the front and rear wheels.

After being struck for a second time, Officer Fasano was forced to abandon his bike and retreat to safety.

As she was driving away, Anderson allegedly yelled to Officer Fasano: "I don't give a f***."

Police later apprehended Anderson and took her into custody.

"Our officers risk their lives every day to keep our city safe and maintain order. Something as simple as issuing a parking ticket can still put them in harm's way," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "I am in awe of both the defendant's blatant disregard for the rule of law and of Officer Fasano's calm and professional demeanor in the midst of an incredibly stressful and dangerous situation. Anyone who threatens another person's life in this manner in our city will face swift and significant consequences from my office."

"Officer Fasano was attempting to issue a parking citation when a routine encounter quickly escalated into a dangerous and life-threatening situation," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "Violence against our police officers will not be tolerated, and we are grateful to State's Attorney Bates and his team for their partnership and commitment to hold this individual accountable. After recently celebrating his retirement, Officer Fasano should be able to look back on his 33 years of service knowing that he made a difference in this city, and we thank him for his service."

According to court records, Anderson posted a $25,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for September 29.