WMAR Sneak Peek: Christmas Village in Baltimore returns

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's beloved Christmas Village is back for another festive season, and I got an exclusive first look at what visitors can expect this year.

The holiday experience kicks off with an impressive array of new food options. Vendors are serving loaded baked potatoes and beef kebabs, with both spicy and regular varieties available. The kebabs come with warm pita bread and tzatziki sauce.

For drinks, the Christmas Village is introducing the "Glitter Grinch," a hot chocolate mocktail that's sure to put visitors in the holiday spirit. The village is also bringing back its popular Christmas Village Cup with a fresh new mint-colored design.

Shopping enthusiasts will find over 70 vendors throughout the village. New vendors joining this year include Words with Boards, which specializes in hand-cut scroll saw creations.

"So everything is hand-cut with a scroll saw," said a representative from Words with Boards. "So we're mostly an online store, so to be able to come and meet people in person is really big for us."

Another standout vendor is JD's House of Bacon, offering bacon dipped in special glazes including vanilla bourbon, maple Chesapeake, and Caribbean jerk flavors.

"When people decide to come back and be like, oh yeah, we were looking for you at the different festivals that we do, that makes me feel good because they really like our product," said a JD's House of Bacon representative.

New this year is the Festival of Trees at Harborside, which serves as a fundraiser for Kennedy Krieger Institute. Visitors can donate any amount and vote for their favorite decorated trees. The display includes trees decorated by Miss Shirley's, the Maryland Zoo, and features a National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation-themed tree.

The Christmas Village will run from November 22 to December 23.

