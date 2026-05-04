BALTIMORE — Baltimore's West Shore Park is being transformed once again as the annual Wine Village prepares to open for its fourth year. More than 30 wines from around the world, specialty cocktails, and unique local vendors will fill the park from May 7 through May 31.

Wine Village returns to Baltimore's West Shore Park for 4th year Wine Village returns to Baltimore's West Shore Park for 4th year

Organizers say this year's event brings several new additions, including a first-ever non-alcoholic wine option.

"We're implementing a lot of new things. We're introducing our first ever non-alcoholic wine which people have been asking for since our first year in 2023. So we finally found it good. It's actually an Australian wine that we're excited to introduce, but we are also bringing more sweets, more food, but also more local vendors," an organizer said.

The event is free and open to the public, welcoming solo visitors and groups alike.

"Inner harbor you can come with your family and your friends as a group, but you can also come on your own, sit in one of the lawn chairs, bring your book, grab a glass of wine," an organizer said.

For those who live nearby, the return of Wine Village is a welcome sign of spring.

"Well, I live right around the neighborhood, so it's very easy to walk to. I feel like it brings the community together a little bit, and it's just a fun thing to do on a nice day, spring day," a neighbor said.

Resident Dominic Cooper echoed that enthusiasm.

"I think it's a wonderful event. I think that it's a great way to get a different crowd out, and the weather is warm and beautiful, so what better than wine and the water," Cooper said.

Beyond the wine, organizers say the event delivers a broader boost to the city.

"It is so tremendous for this city that Wine Village is coming back for its 4th year. One, because it gives a way of activating our downtown landscape. But more than that, it gives people another showcase of entry point to Baltimore that not only takes place there, but it reverberates all throughout. Our restaurants are full, our parking lots are full, people are excited. They're staying over," an organizer said.

The same group behind Wine Village also produces the annual Christmas Village each November at the Inner Harbor.

"We love Baltimore and we see so much potential here at the Inner Harbor, especially at West Shore Park. We see the response we get every year for Christmas Village, and we think Baltimore needs more longer events, more activations, and we saw this opportunity," an organizer said.

The festival is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the exception of Memorial Day, May 25, when it will be open from 1–10 p.m. Hours on Mother's Day, May 10, are 1–9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday hours are 3–9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday hours are 1–9 p.m. Admission is free.

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