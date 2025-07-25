West Baltimore mother remembers son four years after he died from an overdose

BALTIMORE — It's been four years since Devon Wellington died of an overdose in West Baltimore.

His mother, turning a day of sadness into a celebration of life for an area she says still needs a lot of progress.

"There's healing happening right now," Donna Bruce said.

Healing on Devon Wellington's Way, named after the man who died here of an overdose four years ago Thursday.

His mother, Donna Bruce, thought back to that day.

"It changed my life forever," she said. "I just wanna encourage any mother, listen…listen to your child. Your child was speaking to you."

Ever since, she's chosen to turn that sadness into a celebration of life with food, music, and resources for people suffering from substance use disorder.

The celebration happened only blocks away from where 27 people were taken to the hospital after overdosing on the same day.

"It was triggering all over again. I froze for a minute, showed up with Narcan, toiletries on the table, and I just showed up."

As someone who is on her own recovery journey, she told WMAR 2 News what she thinks Baltimore needs to beat this epidemic.

"We need more access for people to be able to use safely."

Maryland State Senator Shelly Hettleman reintroduced a bill to create sites where people can use illegal drugs while being watched by medical professionals.

But it was stalled in the legislature.

Amielier Harrington, who's been clean for two months, has her own suggestions.

"More police out here, more community walks, more community talks," Harrington said.

In Donna's mind, the work has just begun.

"These abandoned houses, these empty lots—look at the window, look at this. We are a product of our environment, who was to come out with weeds - that plays a part, where's the fresh air? Tear this stuff down and start over again. We have a long way to go."

The Mayor's Office has been holding Overdose Response Listening sessions to address how to tackle the overdose epidemic.

The next one is scheduled for July 31st at 5:30 p.m. at Henderson Hopkins Elementary and Middle.

