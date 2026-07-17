Weekend road closures announced for Morgan Wallen concert, Farmer's Market

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced road closures for upcoming city events.

Friday and Saturday roads will be impacted by the Morgan Wallen concerts being held at M&T Bank Stadium.

The following road and lane closures will be in effect:



The northbound Russell Street Service Drive alongside M&T Bank Stadium will be closed between West and Hamburg Streets prior to and during the events.

The Hamburg Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Leadenhall and Paca Streets. Once the concerts begin, the closures will be removed until just before the end of the events.

The Ostend Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Sharp and Warner Streets for concert ingress. Once the concerts begin, the closures will be removed until just before the end of the events.

Hamburg Street will be closed between Hanover and Charles Streets near the end of the concerts.

No southbound travel will be permitted along Hanover Street between Henrietta and Hamburg Streets near the end of the concerts. All traffic will be diverted onto Henrietta Street for east or westbound travel.

On Sunday, July 19, overnight repair work will occur along the Hanover Street Bridge between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

All northbound lanes on the bridge will be closed with detours in effect.

Lane closures in the area of CFG Bank Arena will also be implemented from about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 until 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 19:



Howard Street left lane closure from Camden to Pratt Streets

Lombard Street right lane closure from Hopkins Place to Howard Street

Baltimore Street left lane closure from Howard Street to Park Avenue

Pratt Street left lane closure from Eutaw to Howard Streets

On July 19 the following streets will be temporarily closed from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (special event – 100th Year Convocation Processional):



Denison Rd between Liberty Heights Ave and Dorchester Rd

Dorchester Rd between Denison Rd and Edgewood St

Edgewood St between Dorchester Rd and Liberty Heights Ave

The following streets will also be affected by the Farmer's Market on Sunday as well:

