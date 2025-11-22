Watermark partners with Baltimore Christmas Village for new holiday cruises starting this weekend

BALTIMORE — For the first time ever, Watermark is partnering with the Baltimore Christmas Village to offer Christmas Express cruises just in time for the holidays.

The Annapolis-based business has been creating experiences since 1972 and decided this year to take part in one of the largest Christmas festivals in Baltimore City.

"We have had quite a bit of an experience hosting people out on the boats and we just really believe that when you come to Annapolis, when you come to Baltimore it's all about the water," said Alex Knoll, director of sales and marketing at Watermark.

Baltimore Christmas Village adds new Christmas Express cruises to Inner Harbor holiday festivities New Christmas cruises launch in Baltimore's Inner Harbor this weekend

The Christmas village has been in Baltimore for a number of years, and Watermark saw an opportunity to extend their cruising season.

"So the Christmas village has been in town for a number of years and we've sat and watched without having any cruises and we thought that it was a good opportunity and a good time to keep our season of cruising going a little longer into the year," Knoll said.

The Christmas Express cruise is a 45-minute cruise within Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The cruise offers complimentary hot chocolate, fun activities for kids, and the boat is decorated for the holidays. There is seating inside and on top of the boat, providing a variety of views for all guests.

"The idea is that while people are out at the Christmas village its a great family friendly event and we wanted to have something like that to give people a chance to get out on the water and experience Christmas from a boat," Knoll said.

The cruise takes guests from the port next to the Christmas village to around the Fort McHenry terminal and back, giving people the chance to get unique views of places like the National Aquarium, Domino Sugars and a waterfront view of the Inner Harbor.

The Christmas Express cruise starts Saturday, November 23rd and runs every weekend and holiday until Christmas Eve.

For more information about the Christmas Express cruise, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.