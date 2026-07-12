Volunteers team up to build new playground for Baltimore students

BALTIMORE — A new place for kids to have some outdoor fun.

Baltimore City Schools unveiled a playground built by volunteers with input from students.

It's located at Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle School.

New Baltimore City Public Schools CEO says the playground isn't just a place for kids to have fun. They also learn people skills.

"Children don't always learn in the traditional setting, they learn by play...And how to interact with each other. They learn the soft skills of what companies are looking for. Can you conflict resolute," Dr. Jermaine Dawson, City Schools CEO said.

"Can you be able to work with your peers to solve real problems. Just like many adults do it out on the golf course, we do it right here on the playground for our young people," he added.

The project was a team effort between Baltimore City Schools, the Baltimore alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and KABOOM.