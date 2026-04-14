Volunteers from Constellation spend Earth Month cleaning up the Baltimore Harbor and planting gardens

Volunteers are spending Earth Month cleaning up the Baltimore Harbor.

Volunteers spend Earth Month cleaning up the Baltimore Harbor waters Volunteers spend Earth Month cleaning up the Baltimore Harbor waters

More than 50 workers from Constellation teamed up with the Waterfront Partnership to beautify the area.

They planted wildlife gardens, pulled weeds along the water, and spent time oyster gardening.

Volunteers scrubbed algae off cages holding baby oysters, helping them survive and filter the water.

"Oysters are really great filter feeders. When they are a grown-up oyster, they can do about 50 gallons a day, which is fantastic. If we had that many oysters in our harbor, we would have such a beautiful, clean harbor, a bay, and even ocean," Chelsea Anspach of Baltimore Waterfront Partnership said.

The Waterfront Partnership is hosting another big event next week. Mr. Trash Wheel, who has been removing debris from the harbor for a decade, is celebrating his 12th birthday next Saturday.