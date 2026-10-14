Baltimore woman who received car from nonprofit now helps lead its annual gala as organization faces shortage

BALTIMORE, Md. — Nearly 20 years ago, a broken-down car threatened to derail one Baltimore woman's future. Today, she's giving back to the organization that helped her get back on the road, even as that organization faces a roadblock of its own.

Brittny Bagley knows the headache of having a car break down.

"I was a young single mother. I had an Acura at the time and the transmission went up," Bagley said.

At the time, Bagley was living, working, and going to school in three different counties. Her mother connected her with Vehicles for Change, a nonprofit that provides reliable transportation to families in need.

"It was a humongous helping hand when I needed it the most. It really provided the reliability that I needed at the time," Bagley said.

That helping hand, and a new set of car keys set her up for success.

Today, Bagley is the president and CEO of B. Luxe Event Rentals, the only Black women-owned luxury event rental company in Baltimore.

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"This whole vision started from a journal entry, so to see us literally go from paper to a 10,000 square foot warehouse is just a dream," Bagley said.

Bagley says what has been most rewarding is seeing it all come full circle. She now serves on the organization's board, and for the second year in a row, she is producing the nonprofit's annual gala.

"Vehicles for Change is just an outstanding organization and just knowing what the community needs and being there for them," Bagley said.

The event raises money for Vehicles for Change, helping get more families on the road. But that mission is now facing a challenge.

Vehicles for Change has temporarily paused new applications for its Keys to Independence car ownership program. According to the organization's website, vehicle donations have declined significantly while the need for reliable transportation continues to grow. Applications are not expected to reopen until spring 2027. During this pause, their team will remain focused on serving families already in the program and increasing vehicle donations so they can begin welcoming new applicants again as soon as possible.

"A key to a vehicle is the key to someone's future. It is literally what stops you from getting to work, getting to school, taking your kid to a doctor's appointment," Bagley said.

Since 1999, more than 8,200 vehicles have been awarded to families across the region.

This year's Vehicles for Change gala, themed "The Joy of Cars," is Saturday, Oct. 17, at Maryland Live Casino.

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