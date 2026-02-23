US men's hockey gold sparks viral celebration at Jimmy's Famous Seafood

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore seafood institution went viral after the US men's hockey team won Olympic gold for the first time in 46 years, and Jimmy's Famous Seafood is now offering free crab cakes for life to the US men's and women's hockey teams.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood hosted a watch party Sunday February 22nd as patrons cheered on the US men's hockey team during their gold medal win. After the win, Jimmy’s commented on an article that Huffington Post wrote about conflicting feelings supporting the US during the Olympics— Jimmy’s didn’t like the article and responded on X in Baltimore style.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Sales Director Mike Cornblatt was at the watch party to witness the win.

"It was loud, it was fun, it was crazy, and then when the final goal happened in overtime, I think the place was shaking at some point," Cornblatt said.

Guests had lined up at 7 a.m. to get in for the game, and screams of "Let's goooooooo!!!” And “USA! USA! USA!” sounded throughout the restaurant.

A customer named Jeffry watched the game at home but said he felt the same level of pride watching the team fight for the win.

"It was a phenomenal game. Uh, at one point the American men were down three players to the Canadian five and when they got through that penalty period I think that it was destiny that they were going to win the gold yesterday," Jeffry said.

As Jimmy’s response to the post went viral, the restaurant's social media following went through the roof. Jimmy's then announced free crab cakes for life for both the US men's and women's hockey teams.

"It's about supporting America and supporting those who support us. And they on the grandest stage of them all took home the gold, and we feel crab cakes are the gold medal of food, so why not," Cornblatt said.

The sentiment was customer approved. Jeffry called it "a bold Baltimore, classic United States of America way."

