BALTIMORE — A University Maryland School of Pharmacy professor was denied bond and remains in ICE custody.

Dr. Berhanu Kibret was arrested by ICE on July 21, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS issued the following statement:

On July 21, 2026, ICE arrested Berhanu Geresu Kibret, an illegal alien from Ethiopia. Geresu Kibret entered the country on June 21, 2021, on a visa set to expire on May 31, 2024. Against our nation’s laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings.



Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.



University of Maryland School of Pharmacy Dean Dr, Sarah L. J. Michel, PhD says the school remains concerned for his welfare and hopeful the matter will resolved soon.

"The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy is disappointed by the news that Dr. Berhanu Kibret was not granted bond and remains in detention. We are concerned for his welfare but remain hopeful this matter will be resolved soon. We are continuing to monitor this situation and evaluating the impact on the fall semester and on the students who Dr. Kibret serves," she said.