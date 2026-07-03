University of Maryland nursing school wins $6 million in grants to strengthen Maryland's nursing workforce

The University of Maryland's nursing school is celebrating a big win.

They now have six million dollars in grant funding to strengthen Maryland's nursing workforce.

The grants support student enrollment, education, faculty preparation, and more.

Part of this funding will help them prepare more than 500 nursing instructors, ultimately benefiting thousands of students across the state.

Susan Bindon, associate dean for faculty development at UMD's School of Nursing, says this funding will help them battle the nationwide nursing shortage by making sure there are enough people to teach those future nurses.

"You often see x number of thousands of students have been turned away from nursing schools due to staffing shortages," Dean Bindon says.

"So that is a direct impact: more faculty, more students in the clinical site."

She says Maryland is the only state in the country that has this kind of resource available, and they will be able to put it to use immediately.