University of Baltimore President Kurt Schmoke announces plans to retire next year

BALTIMORE — University of Baltimore President Kurt Schmoke has announced plans to retire, according to a letter sent to alumni.

Schmoke, 76, announced he will retire in 2027, relaying his intention to the Board of Regents.

According to the letter, Schmoke said he believed it was time for new leadership to "drive UBalt forward."

Described as a "believer" in Baltimore, Schmoke dedicated much time in serving the city he called home.

Schmoke became UBalt's eighth president in July 2014, following years after his time serving three terms as Baltimore City's 46th mayor.

Prior to his time as mayor, Schmoke served as Baltimore's State's Attorney.