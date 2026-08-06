Unidentified male in critical condition after shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An unidentified male is in critical condition after being shot in East Baltimore Wednesday night.

Baltimore police say the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of East Lafayette Avenue around 7:59pm.

On the scene, officers found an unidentified male who had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Anonymous texts/tips can be sent by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

