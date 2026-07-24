Underground fire, gas odor force partial evacuation of apartment building

BALTIMORE, Md. — An apartment building on the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue was partially evacuated after firefighters discovered an underground fire and smelled gas.

The Baltimore City Fire Department was called to the scene just after 7 a.m. for a grass fire outside the building.

Once there, firefighters found an underground fire, accompanied by the smell of gas.

BGE was notified, and the residents on the lower floors and more vulnerable residents were evacuated. Other residents were advised to shelter in place.

The fire department requested the Maryland Transit Administration to bring buses to help shelter residents.

In addition to the fire department, MTA and BGE, the Office of Emergency Management and Baltimore police are also on scene.

The fire department also requested the Red Cross to come assist.

While carbon monoxide levels were elevated when firefighters got to the scene, they have come down.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.