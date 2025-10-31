UNCF partners with viral '3 Blind Mice' creator to raise HBCU scholarship funds in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Just weeks after Imani Robinson's pilot episode of "3 Blind Mice" went viral on social media, the United Negro College Fund reached out to partner with her on a new campaign aimed at raising scholarship money for students attending historically Black colleges and universities in Baltimore.

"Working with Imani and her team, we are able to highlight HBCUs and just the importance of education for students of color," said Tanya Sweeney, area development director for UNCF.

The show, filmed on Coppin State's campus, focuses on HBCU life and shows Baltimore from a different perspective. Because of the viral success of "3 Blind Mice," UNCF reached out to Robinson's team to make her the face of their campaign.

"We work to raise money to help students at our HBCUs in Baltimore and our goal this year is to reach over $200,000 that we can make awards and scholarships to students coming from Baltimore and or attending schools here in Baltimore," Sweeney said.

Robinson says she is proud to support the organization and its mission. She says scholarships are a huge help for students who are looking to get a higher education and can't afford it.

"It means so much, especially for the Black community. Nearly 60% of the UNCF recipients are the first of their families to attend an HBCU," Robinson said.

But she says the support doesn't just stop there.

"It's more than just tuition. They will receive academic support, mentorship, and networking that will last a lifetime," Robinson said.

The campaign is ongoing and UNCF is having its third annual Masked Ball in Baltimore at the Hilton Inner Harbor as a way to continue its fundraising efforts.

If you would like to donate you can text UNCFMD to 41-444.

