BALTIMORE — Umoja, Unity - it's a value some of Baltimore's Black community came together to celebrate for the first day of Kwanzaa.

"Real big celebration where we try to touch on children, family, love, unity, coming together and celebrating our culture."

The first day of Kwanzaa kicked off in Waverly with an event at the Weinberg YMCA.

Umoja, Baltimore Black community celebrates the first day of Kwanzaa Umoja, Baltimore Black community celebrates the first day of Kwanzaa

The event featured African music, singing, vendors, and more.

The celebration was put on by Roots of Scouting Incorporated.

Baba Olamina Stevenson told WMAR-2 News that me it's grown every year.

"We used to do our ceremonies in churches and since we've done it over the years, we used to meet upstairs in the studio and now the gymnasium has come to a place where the capacity has grown," Stevenson said.

The holiday was founded in 1966 following the Los Angeles Watts riots.

Kwanzaa spans over seven days with a certain value recognized each day.

The first is unity, then self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and finally faith.

"That value system was brought in a way to bring our families together and our communities together in a better way so that we could support one another, love one another, have faith in one another, and use our talents and creativity to make our communities better."

That sense of community was on full display with many group customs Friday night.

Stevenson explained the African root to the holiday with all of the symbols having Swahili names.

"There are seven symbols that come along with Kwanzaa so the Kinara, the candle holder, the Mishumaa Saba which is the seven candles, Kikombe cha Umoja is the unity cup."

They commemorated the night with having young kids light the first candle, symbolizing passing the values onto the next generation.

Stevenson said the long term goal is for people to adhere to those values for the rest of the year.