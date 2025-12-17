U.S. Housing Secretary visits Baltimore mission to study holistic homelessness approach

BALTIMORE — U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner toured Helping Up Mission's men's recovery campus today, meeting with clients and staff to learn how healthcare, recovery, job training and faith work together to address homelessness.

Turner said models like this are key to helping people move toward independence rather than long-term dependence.

For nearly 140 years, Helping Up Mission has taken a holistic approach to homelessness in Baltimore, treating not just immediate needs but the root causes that keep people from getting back on their feet.

The mission served more than 3,000 people last year, placing dozens into jobs and education. The program also addresses a variety of needs for each person through one-on-one care.

"This initiative this program here that has been such a tremendous force in the community not only gives me hope but gives me a greater understanding that no matter the difficulty of the situation that when people with a made up mind a heart for the lord that use their scientific intellectual ability and capability that use their gifts and talents and all of those factors come together that irregardless whether it be Baltimore or wherever it is in the country that people's lives can be changed," Turner said.

Helping Up Mission's men's recovery campus is more like a community than a facility, with each client playing a vital role in its operations.

Turner said this visit is part of a larger tour of similar facilities across the country to learn more about how federal funding is supporting local programs that are supporting communities.

