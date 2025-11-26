Two people die in Baltimore after being found shot inside crashed vehicle

BALTIMORE — A car crash leads to the discovery of two homicide victims.

Just before 7am Wednesday, Baltimore Police were alerted of a shooting in the area of E. Monument and Ensor Streets.

On scene officers found an unidentified man wounded behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle, along with a 28-year-old woman in the front passenger's seat.

Both were taken to an area hospital where they died.

Pictures from the scene Car crash leads to the discovery of two homicide victims in Baltimore

Initially it appeared that an MTA bus may have been involved in the crash, but an agency spokesperson said that was not the case.

"An MTA bus was in the vicinity of the shooting incident but was NOT involved in any accident with a Johns Hopkins University shuttle today," MTA said in a statement to WMAR.

So far there is no word on a potential suspect or motive.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-666-7Lockup.

At least half-a-dozen other people have been murdered in the City since the weekend.

