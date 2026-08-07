Three injured, including BPD officer, by man wielding machete

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured including a Baltimore police officer in an incident in Park Heights Friday morning.

Police responded to a hospital after receiving a report of about a walk-in victim of a cutting incident.

When they arrived, officers found a 48-year-old man who sustained non-life-threatening cuts to the head.

Police say the victim had been assaulted with a machete at a home in the 5200 block of Chalgrove Avenue.

Officers later arrested suspected in the 2900 block of West Belevere Avenue, where he was allegedly seen assaulting a 55-year-old man.

During the arrest, the suspect also attacked an officer, resulting in minor injuries to the officer.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.