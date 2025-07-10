Terry Bagley, hero and veteran, dies

BALTIMORE, Md. — Terry Bagley was a hero.

Not only did he serve his country in the Marines and work for the Department of Veterans Affairs, but he also risked his life at 70 years old after a house exploded in Pigtown in late 2022.

"I'm no hero," he told WMAR-2 News about a month later. "I just did what was necessary to do to save someone's life."

He saved two lives, a mother and daughter, from the burning home.

He'd gone in after a third person, but the house collapsed around them. The other man didn't survive.

Bagley spent weeks in the hospital, but was home a little more than a month later.

Watch our interview with Bagley from January 2023: Heroism remains costly deed for 70-year-old vet, weeks after Pigtown explosion

Bagley died on Sunday, July 6.

A family member, who called to let us know, described Bagley as "loving, extremely outgoing and humorous."

He worked for the VA up until his death.

He was honored for his heroism by leadership at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, where he worked, in July of 2023.

"We are so proud of you and happy to see you back," Lori Rosenzweig, the associate director of the Baltimore VA Medical Center at the ceremony.