70-year-old Marine Veteran making progress in the hospital after heroic rescue

BALTIMORE — Last week, Terry Bagley, a 70 year old marine veteran, epitomized courage rescuing a woman and her daughter Tuesday from a home explosion.

It was a bold move that landed the father and husband in the hospital where his family is prayerful for his speedy recovery.

Two bold symbols outside of Shock Trauma ironically represent Terry Bagley’s character as he heals behind those hospital doors

He’s brave with a big heart to show for it and a memory he and his family are proud of.

“When he first woke up he said to my mother Lois I saved them 2 women so he does remember what he did,” said the veteran’s oldest daughter Eris Bagley.

Last Tuesday, when 70-year-old Terry Bagley heard a mother and her 16-year-old daughter screaming for help, trapped inside of a home that exploded on Bayard Street, he selflessly jumped in to save them.

During his act of heroism, part of the house collapsed on top of him and first responders rushed Bagley to shock trauma where he was listed in critical condition.

But Thursday, a physical therapist updated the marine veteran’s family sharing he’s showing great improvement within the last couple of days.

The teen he saved from that explosion has been released from the hospital.

“I’m grateful my father did it because the women are alive and I’m grateful that my father is alive by the grace of God,” said Bagley.

But there’s still plenty on the Bagley family’s prayer list heading into the new month as he heals from some serious injuries.

“Where his leg is broken and his hand is broken, it’s on the same side so that makes therapy very strenuous on his body," Said Bagley.

"My father is suffering from a brain injury due to the building collapsing on him but we’re just all hopeful and praying for him,” Bagley explained.

Relatives say He’s showing great confidence he’ll be released from the hospital to see his family, particularly his granddaughter.

But in the meantime they can use all the support they can get both spiritually and financially.

“Continue to pray for our family and you can contribute to the GoFundMe and just pray for the other victims as well,” she said.

To help the family cover Bagley’s medical expenses donate here.