BALTIMORE — The Tattoo Arts Festival returned to Baltimore, bringing a weekend of artistry to the city.

The three-day event took place at the Baltimore Convention Center and gathered hundreds of the world's most talented tattoo artists in one place.

Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Baltimore

Attendees were able to get tattooed on-site and meet renowned artists.

Beyond tattooing, the festival included sideshow performances, live human suspension and interactive acts.