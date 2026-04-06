BALTIMORE — State leaders unveiled plans Monday afternoon to redevelop land near the Rogers Avenue Metro Station, aiming to build 400 new units of housing and generate $120 million in state and local tax revenue.

State targets 400+ new housing units near Rogers Ave subway station State targets 400+ new housing units near Rogers Ave subway station

The project is part of a larger state strategy to build around transit stations, transforming state-owned land into housing, retail,and office spaces.

"Our system is underutilized, because our stations are surrounded by parking lots like that instead of housing, and retail, and office spaces. Investing in transit oriented development will help to change that," MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said at a Monday news conference.

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Baltimore's lone subway line takes riders from Johns Hopkins Hospital to Owings Mills, which is also a transit-oriented development. Leaders hope similar projects will bring thousands of additional riders to the subway and light rail systems.

"Our goals are clear - we will use transit oriented development to expand housing opportunities, generate jobs, and further connect Marylanders to each other, and to opportunities," MDOT Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said.

Lawmakers could bolster these projects with a new bill. Gov. Wes Moore said he is confident the legislation will pass before the statehouse ends its session next Monday.

"It just so happens that the largest landowner in the state of Maryland is the state of Maryland. And so why we have so many pieces of real estate that are just sitting there, that are not actually accomplishing any real value just doesn’t make sense," Moore said.

The state aims to select a development partner by fall, and the cost would be determined by the development plan selected, a spokesperson said Monday.

Leaders stressed the broader opportunity of potentially building 5,000 new housing units and generating over $1 billion in new revenue across the region.

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