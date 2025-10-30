Baltimore City State Senator Dalya Attar indicted on federal charges of extortion and conspiracy

BALTIMORE, Md. — Sen. Dalya Attar, who represents a part of Baltimore City, was federally indicted, according to court documents unsealed today.

She, her brother, Joseph "Yossi" Attar, and Kalman Finkelstein, a Baltimore City police officer, are charged with conspiracy and extortion, among other things.

The indictment alleges that Dalya Attar (a Delegate during the time the indictment discusses), her brother, and Finkelstein secretly recorded two people engaged in an intimate affair, and used the recording to try to keep one of the victims quiet so as not to hurt Attar's election chances.

Dalya Attar, a former prosecutor, and the other defendants, according to court documents, talked about showing the video to members of the Jewish community to keep the victims quiet, threatening the marriage of one of the victims and the marriage prospects of the victims' children.

We reached out to the Senate President's office, and they released this statement:

"This is the first we have been made aware of state Senator Dalya Attar’s arrest and we don't have any additional information to provide at this time. The Senate of Maryland holds its members to the highest ethical standards as we serve our constituents, and we will continue to do so as we learn more about the alleged facts in the indictment."

We've reached out to Sen. Attar's office for a statement and haven't heard back.

Additionally, we have reached out to the Baltimore Police Department on Finkelstein's indictment, and have not yet heard back.