State-of-the-art learning center opens up in West Baltimore

WEST BALTIMORE — West Baltimore students have more opportunities to stay on track with their education, thanks to the Baltimore Ravens College Track Center.

The center opened up at 2401 Liberty Heights Avenue in West Baltimore.

Courtesy: Maroon PR

The Baltimore Ravens College Track Center is partnering with Baltimore City Schools and already has its first round of young scholars.

The $20 million investment began in April of 2024, thanks to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bisciotti Family Foundation, and the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation.

Courtesy: Maroon PR

The center provides state-of-the-art learning and support for high school students, witht he help of educators, advisors, and career readiness professionals. They all work together to guide students through high school, college, and into the workforce.

What is College Track?

College Track supports nearly 5,000 first-generation college students nationwide. The goal is to help students earn a bachelor's degree, giving them more opportunity, choice, and power in their futures.

Now, with the addition of the West Baltimore center, College Track has 13 centers nationwide.