Sheriff: 10-year-old driving stolen car crashes in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 10-year-old was caught behind the wheel of a stolen car in North Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office said the child was seen driving past a stop sign at Barclay and E. Federal Streets.

"As the vehicle passed my location, I observed that both the driver and front-seat passenger appeared to be juveniles," the deputy's report states.

Deputies tried pulling the vehicle over but the child continued driving.

The car ended up jumping a curb before crashing into a stop sign and fire hydrant at Barclay and E. 23rd Street.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the child was released to a guardian without charges.

As for the vehicle, it was reported stolen on April 25 out of Parkville.

