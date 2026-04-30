Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Sheriff: 10-year-old driving stolen car crashes in North Baltimore

Child driving stolen car released to guardian without charges
Two Columbia intersections to get new traffic patterns Tuesday
Nathan Griffith
<p>Stop Signs and Power Lines by Nathan Griffith (Photo by Nathan Griffith/Corbis via Getty Images)</p>
Two Columbia intersections to get new traffic patterns Tuesday
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A 10-year-old was caught behind the wheel of a stolen car in North Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office said the child was seen driving past a stop sign at Barclay and E. Federal Streets.

"As the vehicle passed my location, I observed that both the driver and front-seat passenger appeared to be juveniles," the deputy's report states.

Deputies tried pulling the vehicle over but the child continued driving.

The car ended up jumping a curb before crashing into a stop sign and fire hydrant at Barclay and E. 23rd Street.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the child was released to a guardian without charges.

As for the vehicle, it was reported stolen on April 25 out of Parkville.

RIGHT RAIL HOCKEY 480x360.png

Homepage Showcase

Lost WMAR on Comcast Xfinity?  Here's how to keep watching

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR