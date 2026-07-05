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Severe thunderstorm disrupts Light Rail service

Light Rail Service Suspended
Ashley McDowell
Light Rail Service Suspended
Posted

BALTIMORE — Saturday's severe thunderstorm disrupted Light Rail service officials say.

Light Rail service for all stations south of Patapsco has been suspended due to a BGE power outage from downed power lines and fallen trees.

BGE has not provided an expected time for restoration.

Officials say until the damage is removed, MTA service has implemented shuttle service for the following stations:

  • Glen Burnie/Cromwell
  • Ferndale
  • BWI Airport
  • BWI Business District
  • Linthicum
  • North Linthicum
  • Nursery Road
  • Baltimore Highlands

Riders taking the Light Rail to Baltimore from Glen Burnie or BWI should expect longer than normal wait times.

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