Severe thunderstorm disrupts Light Rail service

BALTIMORE — Saturday's severe thunderstorm disrupted Light Rail service officials say.

Light Rail service for all stations south of Patapsco has been suspended due to a BGE power outage from downed power lines and fallen trees.

BGE has not provided an expected time for restoration.

Officials say until the damage is removed, MTA service has implemented shuttle service for the following stations:



Glen Burnie/Cromwell

Ferndale

BWI Airport

BWI Business District

Linthicum

North Linthicum

Nursery Road

Baltimore Highlands

Riders taking the Light Rail to Baltimore from Glen Burnie or BWI should expect longer than normal wait times.