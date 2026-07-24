Seven drug companies to pay Maryland $13M in opioid settlement

BALTIMORE — Another domino falls in the opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Anthony Brown announced a $13 million settlement with seven opioid drug manufacturers.

These are funds are set to be used for the state's efforts to continue fighting the opioid crisis.

“Maryland communities are still living with addiction and loss caused by the opioid crisis,” Brown said. “These settlements will fund treatment and recovery that helps Marylanders break the cycle of addiction and also require safeguards that keep the drug companies responsible for the crisis from fueling another.”

According to the complaint, these seven companies manufactured and sold generic opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl patches throughout the country, including in Maryland. These sales started as early as 2005.

The seven companies and the estimated amount they will pay Maryland in opioid abatement funds are:

