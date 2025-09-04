Securing the bag and gems to financial literacy, Wealth Summit Live is back in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Wealth Summit Live returns to Baltimore for its third year, bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community members for a weekend focused on financial literacy.

The summit, founded by Tony and Raven Parker, will feature workshops and panels covering everything from real estate to artificial intelligence, technology and securing funding.

"A lot of people in our community have trouble getting access to capital. So this event looks to bridge the gap between finding your resources, finding your business partner and getting that capital to start your business," said Tony Parker.

New this year, is a $100,000 pitch competition powered by EDAC, Urbane Venture Fund and the PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship, aimed at helping startups gain access to capital.

"Startup capital is super important because we need access to that in order to really fund any of our dreams or our vision," said Raven.

For those looking to break into the restaurant business, event attendees can check out the 'From Kitchen to Empire' panel, featuring the owner of Shareef’s Grill, Ronnie Faulcon 'Shareef.'

“We're showing them how important it is to get an LLC, to start your own company because right now around the country people aren't holding onto jobs, they’re letting thousands of people go,” said Shareef. “So it’s very important that you take control of your own finances.”

"We definitely want to build community through the wealth summit. I think that's consistently been the mission and to just bring awareness and financial literacy to Baltimore," said Sydne Shaw, co-owner of Shareef's Grill.

The weekend brings together several Baltimore businesses, including Crust by Mac, Element with DJ Flow, Empanada Lady, Los Hermanos Tequila, Nafasi Catering, just to name a few.

Chef Maynard McMillan of Nafasi said the summit is also about mentoring and connecting with younger entrepreneurs.

“To help continue that legacy of financial literacy. Oftentimes in our community, it isn't something that's discussed or encouraged because there is a lack of information,” he said. “So to be in this environment where there’s just a powerhouse of individuals who are helping keep this legacy and this dream alive for the community.”

Special guests include Mayor Brandon Scott, Imani Ellis of CultureCon, and Marcus Allen, co-founder of the Broccoli City Festival.

While organizing a large-scale event has its challenges, the Parkers say the impact is worth it. Forty percent of proceeds from Wealth Summit Live will go toward the CEO Empowerment Network, a nonprofit supporting youth programming in Baltimore.

“It’s not easy, but it’s something we’re passionate about,” said Raven. “It’s something we’re seeing make change, especially something that’s not often done in our city.”