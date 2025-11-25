BALTIMORE — Monday night the Sandtown-Winchester community confronted Baltimore City Public Schools officials about the district's decision to move students before fully closing New Song Academy.

WATCH: Sandtown-Winchester community confronts Baltimore City Public Schools over New Song Academy closure Sandtown-Winchester community confronts Baltimore City Public Schools over New Song Academy closure

The district said the West Baltimore charter school must close following financial issues and problems with the HVAC system and the roof of the building.

The plan is for the school to close at the end of the school year but for students to be transferred to the Harlem Park building between December and January.

Alumni Lamar Richards told WMAR 2 News that the move is going to disrupt the children's school for many reasons.

"Wintertime is coming. Many of our students walk to this school, and to walk down to Harlem Park is too long of a walk, especially with it getting darker sooner. Historically the Harlem Park neighborhood and Sandtown neighborhood has had problems, so the safety of our kids is also something we're worried about," Richards said.

BCPS plans to have New Song students in their own wing of the school.

Richards asked district officials about long-time issues with AC in other Baltimore City public schools.

The district's chief of staff, Alison Perkins-Cohen, agreed that's still an issue.

"You're right, our buildings are not where they should be; that's why we sued the state to try to make sure they actually made our buildings better," Perkins-Cohen said.

Sylvia Simmons said shutting down the school will be detrimental to the community.

"I have grandchildren here, and this school has been a major blessing to this community, so I'm supporting that," Simmons told WMAR 2 News.

The move from New Song to Harlem Park is scheduled to happen between December 22nd and January 2nd.

New Song students will start at their new school on January 7th.