Saint Agnes nurse given 'Tunnel of Gratitude' retirement sendoff after nearly six decades of service

BALTIMORE — Jackie Brock has served Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital for 59 years, and on Friday, she was given a retirement celebration of epic proportions.

The hospital gave Brock a "Tunnel of Gratitude" retirement sendoff, showering her with flowers and fanfare.

Current and former colleagues joined in the festivities, celebrating a career that hospital officials say was defined by compassion, dedication, and service to countless patients.

"I have wanted to be a nurse since I was 8 years old," Brock said. "It never felt like a job. It was what I wanted."

Beginning her career at Saint Agnes in July 1967, Brock served as an orthopedic head nurse, emergency department leader, operating room circulator nurse, and nurse advocate.

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Hospital officials say she was known for creating a welcoming and supportive environment for patients and families—a place where they felt heard, respected, and involved in their care.

Brock was recognized for her decades of service and lasting impact at Saint Agnes.