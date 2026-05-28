BALTIMORE — In a few weeks, Baltimore's inner harbor will transform into a global celebration of maritime history, aviation, and American pride.

Sail 250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore set for June 24-30 Sail 250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore set for June 24-30

A preview of the was held on Thursday for the 'Sail 250 Maryland' and 'Air Show Baltimore.'

City and state leaders were in attendance.

14 international tall ships, U.S. Navy vessels, the Blue Angels, and air show performers from around the world will take over Baltimore's waterfront.

The event has been at least six years in the making and is tied to America's 250th anniversary.

This event will also bring a major boost to local businesses from hotels to restaurants to transportation.

Sail 250 runs June 24th through the 30th.

And as America approaches its 250th birthday, we’re sharing the stories, people, and history that help define our communities.