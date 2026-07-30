Sagamore celebrates America 250 by releasing exclusive specialty bottles

BALTIMORE, Md. — Customers lined up outside of Sagamore Spirit Thursday in Baltimore to get a taste of the distillery's America 250 anniversary bottle.

In celebration of both Americas 250th and Baltimore's 297th birthday Sagamore released 250 specialty bottles of rye whiskey, according to Sagamore's Master Distiller Ryan Norwood.

The whiskey was aged in barrels made of Maryland oak, a first for the company, for eight years which gives it its special flavor, Norwood said.

Kathy Boykins, a lifelong Sagamore fan, was first in line to buy one of the bottles.

"Anything they distribute that is special, I wanna be a part of it because I know it's gonna be good," Boykins said.

The bottles are only at their Baltimore distillery and highlight the city and states legacy in shaping American whiskey.

Those in attendance also enjoyed complimentary tastings, whiskey history chats and some food.

With every purchase of one of the limited edition bottles, customers received a free 250th commemorative coin.

"It's super exciting. You never know when you put this together like who might show up and what it's gonna look like, but it's really, really special that people will literally stand in line to come out and buy our whiskey," Norwood said.