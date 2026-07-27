BALTIMORE — A landmark has been reached in East Baltimore.

Safe Streets McElderry Park Catchment Zone reaches 403 without a homicide Safe Streets McElderry Park Catchment Zone reaches 403 without a homicide

Mayor Scott, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), and LifeBridge Health Center for Hope announced the Safe Streets Baltimore’s McElderry Park site has gone over one year with no homicides in the site's catchment area.

To be specific, the catchment area hasn't seen a homicide in the last 403 days, per officials.

June 19, 2025, was the date of the last homicide in the catchment zone.

Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) Safe Streets McElderry Park Catchment Zone

This is the second time Safe Streets McElderry Park has gone over 365 days without a homicide.

“Safe Streets McElderry Park going over 365 days without a homicide is a testament to what is possible when we put those closest to the pain in our communities at the heart of our solutions to prevent and intervene in violence,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“Safe Streets and our community violence intervention ecosystem are undoubtedly helping to drive the historic reductions in homicides and nonfatal shootings that we have seen over the past three plus years, alongside the efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors, and other partners across Baltimore’s broader public safety apparatus.”

The path to get to this marker wasn't simple.

City Hall says the McElderry Park site had over 358 successful mediations and held 29 community events.

These events focused on bringing resources into the community while spreading the message of anti-violence over the past year.

Authorities say last year alone, Safe Streets violence interrupters intervened in over 1,752 potentially violent conflicts across all 10 sites.

In 2026, there have been 780 successful mediations across all Safe Streets sites.

So far this year, there have been 780 successful mediations across all sites.

Officials say the secret behind Safe Streets making these huge strides in making Baltimore safer is centered around messengers who have direct connections to the communities they serve.

They put their lives on the line for their neighbors, helping to change the community's mindset on gun violence.

This program is derived from the Cure Violence model for violence intervention.