Safe Streets Baltimore provides essential resources to hundreds at Lexington Market amid SNAP benefit pause

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of people gathered outside Lexington Market Monday to access vital resources including job information and essential items, all provided by Safe Streets Baltimore.

While Safe Streets is primarily known for conflict resolution and reducing gun violence in the city, the organization extends far beyond those services by providing crucial community resources.

Corey Winfield says Safe Streets has been offering these community services for several weeks, with Monday's event drawing significant community support.

Safe Streets Baltimore steps up to help the community. Hear from organizers as they explain what resources were offered Safe Streets Baltimore helps hundreds with resources at Lexington Market

"Baltimore City knows what Safe Streets is and what we are about. They understand us and they stand by us you can tell by this. There is 400 people right here," Winfield said.

Monday's resource distribution included essential items, which became particularly important after SNAP benefits paused on November 1.

"We provide opportunities for the community as a whole and letting the community know that even in these hard times of crisis with the SNAP and everything that's going on. With all of our social problems, Safe Streets is here to help and assist with all we can do," Winfield said.

Winfield acknowledged the difficulty of seeing long lines of people waiting for these essential resources.

"I think it's very sad to be honest but it's reality," he said.

According to Winfield, there's an even greater need for Safe Streets and their partner organizations to help guide people toward job placement and healthcare assistance.

"We want to try to bring any type of ease to any kind of suffering any kind of conditions that the people are going through," he said.

Organizers encourage community members to contact their local Safe Streets office anytime for job placement assistance, resources, and essential items.

