Safe Streets Baltimore kicks off sixth annual Safe Summer program

BALTIMORE — Safe Streets Baltimore launched its sixth annual Safe Summer program Saturday at Druid Hill Park.

Since 2020, Safe Streets sites have held these events to promote peace throughout the summer months.

Hosted by the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks and the Mayor's Office, Safe Streets Baltimore will hold community events to connect with Baltimore communities and promote public safety.

"I am proud to announce the sixth annual Safe Streets Safe Summer events series. We are excited to work with our Safe Streets partners, Catholic Charities, and LifeBridge Health Center for Hope to build on Baltimore's progress in reducing homicides and nonfatal shootings to historic lows," [Mayor Brandon Scott] said. "This year's slogan, 'Breaking Chains, Chasing Change,' highlights the transformative work that Safe Streets does to make our communities safer, not just during the summer but year-round."

In 2025, Safe Streets sites held about 60 events ranging from community block parties to school supply giveaways.