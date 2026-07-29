Ron Wardlow sentenced to 20 years for armed carjacking at Fells Point gas station

BALTIMORE — 27-year-old Ron Wardlow has been sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release in connection to an armed carjacking at a Fells Point gas station.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office-District of Maryland, on February 27, 2025, Wardlow, who was wearing a mask, approached two people at a Fells Point gas station, asking them for a ride.

The first person, the driver of the car, refused, and Wardlow pulled out a 9mm Glock, which was loaded with an extended clip holding 31 rounds.

He pointed the gun at the driver, demanding the car keys, to which they complied. Warldow drove off in the person's car, per authorities.

After he left the scene, the victims called 911.

Digital devices from the driver and passenger were still in the car. The devices enabled them to track the location of the vehicle. The car stopped moving in the Liberty Heights neighborhood.

Authorities say both people thought Wardlow tossed them.

The two people went to the spot where the devices were located, where they found the car still running.

The car then backed up and drove away. The car owner then called the police, telling them where the car was.

Baltimore police from the Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) found the car at a nearby gas station. When police got there, Wardlow saw them and ran away on foot.

Police followed Wardlow and were assisted by helicopter. Officers later found him hiding in the cellar entryway of a home that was nearby.

Police searched Wardlow; they found the mask and gloves he wore during the carjacking.

The loaded 9mm was also found in a bag in the car.