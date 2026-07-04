Reverend Annie Chambers, civil rights leader and founder of We Stand Up For All, dies at 84

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City civil rights legend, community mother, and founder of We Stand Up For All, Reverend Annie Chambers, has passed away.

According to the Baltimore-based organization, Chambers died July 2, just before midnight.

"She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of grassroots activism and unconditional love for her people, her family, her community, and all those who struggle to survive," said Ian Schlakman, Co-Founder of OCNA: We Stand Up For All.

A member of the Black Panther Party and the 1960s Poor People's Campaign, Chambers dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of everyone, especially the vulnerable.

A longtime servant to Baltimore City, Chambers had a hand in helping launch the Maryland Food Bank and formerly served as commissioner of the Baltimore Housing Authority.

She would later establish We Stand Up For All alongside Schlakman, an organization built to help families and individuals who are often overlooked by ensuring they get access to food, daily essentials, and the support they deserve.

According to the organization's website, they have delivered more than 9,000 meals and supported over 3,000 families.

Chambers was a longtime resident and tenant leader of Baltimore's Douglass Homes, speaking up for those less fortunate, the working class, and people experiencing homelessness.

WMAR-2 News had an opportunity to speak with Chambers in May 2025, when she was serving as the voice of Douglass Homes as the complex battled high utility bills.

WMAR-2 News speaking with Reverend Annie Chambers Electricity bills causing public housing tenants to speak out

Chambers is survived by her 25 children and hundreds of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Details regarding a memorial service for Chambers will be announced to the public in the coming days, according to Schlakman.

Anyone who wishes to send flowers or tokens of remembrance can send them to New Harvest Ministries on East Fayette Street.

The full press release can be viewed here.