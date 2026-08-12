Residents of Baltimore hotels turned homeless shelters complain of mushrooms growing in their room

BALTIMORE — It's been more than two years since Baltimore City spent $15 million to buy out three hotels, turning them into homeless shelters.

A newly released Inspector General's (OIG) report sheds light on how living conditions inside of those buildings have quickly deteriorated.

The former hotels in question include the Holiday Inn Express and Sleep Inn on Front Street in downtown Baltimore.

MORE: City reaches deal to buy hotels, turn them into homeless shelters

"Individuals familiar with living conditions in the Sleep Inn reported that residents were being exposed to mold, untreated sewage, and pest infestations," the report states. "The OIG also received photos showing mushrooms growing in a room within the Sleep Inn."

As if the pictures weren't disturbing enough, the OIG details another resident's account claiming "some sheets were dirty, bloody, and appeared to be from a hospital." Another suggested maintenance would simply paint over mold stains when complaints arose.

While the OIG could not independently verify the photos authenticity during in-person inspections, they did note elevated mold levels in rooms and signs of disrepair.

Meanwhile, some other residents told the OIG that one of the building's contractors would retaliate against those who spoke out about conditions at the shelter. They further accused the contractor of refusing to pass along their grievances to The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS).

The contracting director denied these allegations to the OIG, although an MOHS employee later admitted there were only two of them assigned to check-in on all 10 of the City's shelters.

In response to this latest report, MOHS issued an entire list of changes implemented including that of a new Shelter Facilities Management Agreement, which entails more frequent cleanings and enhanced maintenance standards.

SEE ALSO: Millions of City dollars got mixed up while housing the homeless in hotels during COVID

