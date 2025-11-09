Remington fire survivors pick up the pieces, including scorched Barbie dolls as mementos

BALTIMORE — The scene at Friday’s devastating fire in Baltimore's Remington neighborhood was described as apocalyptic by one resident, with thick smoke blanketing the entire street.

Baltimore warehouse fire displaces 23 residents

The fire left 23 people displaced after flames consumed a two-story woodshop and warehouse on the 400 block of 23rd Street.

What remains of the building is now a burnt-out shell, but the structure still holds precious memories for longtime residents.

"My entire life has been this community. I grew up here. I've made friends here. I've learned lessons here. I've been through it all here, everything," Jasmine Hall-Pena said.

Hall-Pena grew up in the neighborhood, and her grandparents' home sits just feet away from the destroyed warehouse.

"It's right next to this warehouse. It's 5 to 6 ft," Hall-Pena said.

She's grateful the community is safe, especially after her grandfather had to be transported to safety during Friday's fire.

However, the displaced residents now face uncertainty about when they can return home, which is particularly concerning given her grandparents' medical conditions.

"My grandparents' medical conditions, it's not healthy for them. It'll worsen their condition and it'll make them severely ill, and that's the last thing I, we need, especially in this circumstance," Hall-Pena said.

Despite the challenges ahead, Hall-Pena and other residents are most thankful to the Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters who risked their lives to save the neighborhood.

"They saved everything from our back porch, our house, everything, they saved everything in this block," Hall-Pena said.

Hall-Pena's praise was echoed by fire department leadership, who acknowledged the dangerous conditions their crews faced.

"Firefighters from BCFD 100% saved the houses back here on 23rd Street. 100% put themselves between this warehouse and these residents' homes. These men and women absolutely risked their lives," said James Wallace, Chief of Baltimore City Fire Department.

Now residents are picking up the pieces, grateful to be walking away with new memories in the face of what could have been much worse. For Hall-Pena, that includes a handful of scorched Barbie dolls that serve as a reminder of the day.

"It's not gonna be a good memory, but it's always a memory of what could have been and that didn't happen and how hopeful and thankful we are to, you know, still have our house and everything," Hall-Pena said.