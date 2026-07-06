Registered nurses strike at Saint Agnes Hospital Monday over staffing and patient safety concerns

Registered nurses (RNs) held a one-day strike at Saint Agnes Hospital, which started Monday morning.

According to the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), the nurses are focused on seeing changes regarding patient safety and staff retention.

NNU says staff hours have been cut, resulting in the nurses' ability to give patients the care they deserve.

“Staffing is the No. 1 issue that our coworkers bring to us nurses on the bargaining team. When we have too many patients, we can’t provide the care we were trained to give,” said Gideon Eziama, RN in the cardiovascular telemetry unit.

“The hospital’s stubborn refusal to improve staffing in our contract is troubling. They should put patients over profits and agree to a fair contract now.”

Furthermore, NNU says Ascension, the healthcare system in which St. Agnes operates, reported over $900 million in net profit in the last fiscal year.

Nurses say they were told to cut their hours, while some nurses have been "floated" to different areas such as postpartum and pediatric units when they are not trained to care for babies, children, or new parents.

Saint Agnes says in a statement regarding the strike: