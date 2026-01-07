'Reckless disregard for human life and property': Man purposely set 7 fires around Little Italy

BALTIMORE — Charging documents allege a homeless man showed "reckless disregard for human life and property," as he intentionally set seven fires around Little Italy on Sunday.

Around 11pm Baltimore Police were alerted of some Christmas decorations being lit on fire outside a home in the 300 block of S. Exeter Street.

As crews worked to extinguish the flames, they noticed another fire near a Harbor East apartment complex in the 900 block of Trinity Street.

There, a trash can and three dumpsters were set ablaze.

Next, the backdoor at Five Iron Golf on S. Central Avenue caught fire, causing a combined $10,000 in damage.

Then a pair of dumpsters at nearby Kneads Bake Shop & Cafe went up in flames.

Yet another fire was set in an alleyway along the 700 block of Springs Street, followed by an even more disturbing act at 1010 Mince Alley.

That's where the suspect ignited a cardboard shelter someone was living in.

Luckily the person escaped unharmed.

Tony DeMarco, who chased down the suspect before police arrived spoke with WMAR-2 News one day after the fires broke out. 'Brave citizen' tracks down Little Italy arsonist

"I made a very serious threat, you're either going to get your ass kicked or you're going to jail but it's going to happen tonight and he took off running down the alley," DeMarco said. "When [police] finally pulled up on the guy he literally just sat down and put his hands behind his back."

That guy was identified as 29-year-old Kyle Vincent Scott. He now faces more than 15 arson related charges and is being held without bail.

Scott does have a criminal past, including a 2024 burglary conviction.