Police: 'Brave citizen' helps detain arsonist charged with string of dumpster fires

BALTIMORE — On Sunday night, chaos was unfolding in Little Italy.

Trash cans, door decorations and dumpsters were all set ablaze.

Parked cars weren't spared from the damage either.

For neighbors like Annie Burns, it hardly felt real.

"Just kind of shock honestly. A little bit of panic 'cause I haven't experienced anything like that before," Burns said. "We kind of just ran down the street checking our cars, checking our neighbors' cars."

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) Baltimore Police say at least six separate fires were recorded on Sunday January 4, including these dumpsters on Trinity Street. Others were reported on South Exeter and Springs Streets, South-Central Avenue and Mince Alley.

While some helped to put out the flames, Tony DeMarco took it upon himself to try and track the guy responsible down.

"We don't need that here. You can't have anybody walking around the streets setting fires on houses that are attached to old people's buildings," he said. "That's the scary part."

Safe House Privacy LLC., which operates the new neighborhood's security camera system, reports the fires began around 10:16 p.m.

The Little Italy Neighborhood Association established the system early last year thanks to a state grant under a different contractor. Safe House has since expanded it , adding new cameras.

Video shared with and reviewed by WMAR-2 News shows the suspect, now identified by police as 29-year-old Kyle Scott, setting fire to what appears to be a makeshift shelter in Mince Alley. Additional video, according to the company's report, captures Scott kicking several cars' side door mirrors.

Provided by: Safe House Privacy LLC New surveillance cameras have expanded Little Italy's security network, some capturing the arson reported on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Hopping on his bike, DeMarco began patrolling the area and found Scott in an alley behind Kneads Bakeshop, where he says he saw him begin to "torch" another dumpster.

"I made a very serious threat, you're either going to get your ass kicked or you're going to jail but it's going to happen tonight and he took off running down the alley," DeMarco said.

A vigilante chase of sorts began, with DeMarco following Scott for several minutes.

"I'm screaming to everybody, he's right here, he's right here," DeMarco said.

Though it was against the advice from 9-1-1 operators at the time, he's now being called a "brave citizen" by the Baltimore Police Department, for helping to detain him until they arrived.

"When they finally pulled up on the guy he literally just sat down and put his hands behind his back," DeMarco explained.

He's not the only neighborhood hero to emerge from the chaos as more than once a bystander jumped into quick action to put out the flames.

"Definitely a welcome to the neighborhood," newcomer Madi Wingert said.

Wingert and Burns say that's how they met their next door neighbors, as they helped to put out their fiery trash can.

They and many others are feeling grateful for choosing to live in the close-knit community.

"I live on the ground floor so, that could have been all my belongings, could have been my dog, dad if he was home at the time that happened. So, really scary to think about," neighbor Sam Jones said.

Scott is facing multiple counts of arson, according to police. He has previously pleaded guilty to a 4th degree burglary charge in 2024 according to Maryland case search.

He's also been listed as homeless previously.