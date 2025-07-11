'Real-life Indiana Jones': Dr. Zahi Hawass brings Egyptian discoveries to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Legendary Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass is bringing his expertise and discoveries to Baltimore as part of his nationwide lecture tour.

Often compared to Indiana Jones, Dr. Hawass has spent his life pioneering the field of Egyptology and uncovering secrets of the ancient world.

"It's time for me to give the big lecture tour," Dr. Hawass said.

Baltimore marks the 27th stop on his current tour, where attendees will hear about several new discoveries, including a newly-found pyramid and a lost city.

The famed archaeologist will also discuss mummy discoveries that have helped reshape our understanding of ancient Egyptian civilization.

Despite his numerous findings, Dr. Hawass continues searching for what he believes will be his most significant discovery yet.

Having trained the next generation of archaeologists, Dr. Hawass expressed optimism about the future of Egyptology while emphasizing his ongoing mission to return several of Egypt's greatest treasures to their homeland.

You can catch Dr. Hawass on Saturday, July 12, at the Baltimore Convention Center at 6:00 p.m.

