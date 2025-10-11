BALTIMORE — Mention Captain Dee-Fense to any die-hard ravens fan and they'll know exactly who you're talking about.

Going past just the love of the game, Ravens fans gathered Friday night to remember one of their own - Wes Henson, better known as Captain Dee-Fense

News of the superfan's passing spread this week.

He was known for his passion, humor, and kindness.

Ravens fans share fond memories of Captain Dee-Fense during vigil Ravens Flock holds vigil for Captain Dee-Fense

Many Ravens fans cherish memories with Captain Dee-fense like Becka Mcafee.

She met him first in 2010 and reconnected in 2022.

"We became Facebook friends and I shared the picture with him and he's like man we age good. I was like, thanks! And he looked the same that he looked back in 2010 and he - his presence at the games is going to be very missed," Mcafee.

Another fan said he welcomed her like an old friend after she was nervous to ask for a picture with him.

"And I was able to come over and just love up on him and he's absolutely been the same way since the first day I met him to the last day. He was a good spirit he was a good fan."

His sister Michelle Henson told the crowd that she had no idea just how loved her brother was throughout Baltimore and the Ravens fandom.

"We're overwhelmed but it's a good thing. And we'd like to let you know that he was well loved, he loved y'all. We had to hear all his stories. But like I said, the outpouring has been beautiful and our family really appreciates it," she said.

One fan said this just shows how deep this fanbase goes.

"This is more important than just a game, it's more important than football. It's about the people, it's about our fan base, it's about the good we do in the community and it's about supporting and loving each other."

His family says they'll be laying him to rest soon.

Head here to share you memories of Captain Dee-Fense with his family and friends.