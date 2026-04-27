Quontay Spinks sentenced to life in prison for the 2024 armed robbery and murder of Antonio Peoples

BALTIMORE — Quontay Spinks was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, First-Degree Assault, Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, and First-Degree Attempted Murder on Monday.

According to the State's Attorney Office, on September 14th, 2024, Spinks shot and killed 36-year-old Antonio Peoples and non-fatally shot Peoples’ girlfriend in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street in Harbor East.

Peoples would later die at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Peoples' girlfriend was grazed by a bullet and later treated.

Surveillance footage showed Peoples and his girlfriend standing outside of the Ruxton restaurant.

A dark-colored vehicle parks near them.

Multiple shooters get out of the vehicle and then aim guns at Peoples and his girlfriend.

They try to take their necklaces. Peoples fights back, disarms one of them, and starts shooting back.

The shooters then shot and killed Peoples before leaving the scene in a Toyota Camry.

Detectives later identified Spinks via CCTV footage, forensic, and cellular data. Officers would later find Spinks in Washington, D.C., on November 1, 2024.

He agreed to speak with detectives without an attorney present and admitted to attempting to rob the victim of the necklace and subsequently shooting the victim.

The Defendant also admitted to involvement in various other incidents that occurred from September 12, 2024, to October 4, 2024, and pleaded guilty to those cases, including an attempted first-degree murder case, two armed carjacking cases, and four armed robbery cases.