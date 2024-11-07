Quintay Spinks went on a violent crime spree before and after killing Antonio Peoples

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about the violent criminal history of the alleged gunman accused of a September14 murder in Harbor East.

On Wednesday Baltimore Police announced charges against Quintay Spinks, 19, for the shooting death of Antonio Peoples, 36, outside the Ruxton Steakhouse on Aliceanna Street.

Police believe Spinks first attempted to rob Peoples, but shot him when he resisted.

Spinks remained on the run until November 1, when he was taken into custody in Washington D.C.

He's since been extradited to Baltimore to face charges for Peoples' murder.

Detectives learned of Spinks involvement in other recent crimes, including shootings, carjackings and robbery.

Just two days before killing Peoples, court documents show Spinks and three others robbed a man and his cousin at gunpoint outside the Royal Farms on Russell Street, across from Horseshoe Casino.

That same day Spinks and company shot a man in the leg during an attempted robbery on Light Street.

The victim in this case was legally carrying a firearm and shot back in self defense, according to charging documents.

In both incidents, the suspects were seen taking off in a Toyota Corolla.

After detectives recovered the Toyota with Spinks' prints on the rear-view mirror, he admitted to the Light Street shooting and Royal Farms carjacking.

Yet his crime spree continued.

On October 4 Spinks and his crew carjacked another man on S. Paca Street.

This time Spinks and his accomplices drove off in an Acura that police later recovered.

Inside, detectives discovered a receipt with Spinks' name on it, prompting another confession.

The names of Spinks' co-conspirators have not been revealed.

BPD Quintay Spinks



Police say they're investigating whether Spinks is responsible for more carjackings and robberies.